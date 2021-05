A man was arrested after two Asian women, ages 66 and 67, were repeatedly attacked with a cinder block at a Maryland liquor store early Tuesday, police said.

Daryl Doles, 50, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, police said.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The women, who are store employees, were closing up shop when a man broke into the store, authorities said.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.