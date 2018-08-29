2 Construction Workers Die in Scaffolding Collapse Near Disney World

Two workers were killed and a third was injured after a scaffold gave way at a construction site near Walt Disney World in Orlando early Wednesday morning.

The collapse took place at a hotel under construction on Chelonia Parkway, which is close to Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort and the Waldorf Astoria Golf Club, Orange County Fire Rescue said. The workers were between the sixth and seventh floors when the incident occurred.

The two victims who died were pronounced dead at the scene while a third worker hung onto the scaffolding and managed to climb to safety. That worker suffered minor injuries but was not taken to the hospital.

The site is not a Disney property, firefighters noted.

Officials have not released information on why the scaffold gave way. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office and OSHA will investigate, according to NBC affiliate WESH-TV.