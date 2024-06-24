Thousand Oaks

18 people rescued from stalled carnival ride in Thousand Oaks

The Ventura County Fire Department was able to free the passengers by lowering the ride manually.

By Amber X. Chen

NBCLA

The Ventura County Fire Department rescued 18 people at the Conejo Creek Park in Thousand Oaks on Sunday, after they were trapped on an amusement park ride.

The “Conejo Valley Days” ride had reportedly broken down. Firefighters successfully rescued all riders by manually lowering the ride.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

First responders were called at 8:05 p.m. by a parent whose kid was stuck on the ride. The VCFD first received was able to free all the riders by 8:35 p.m.

No injuries were reported and the ride has since been shut down.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Thousand Oaks
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us