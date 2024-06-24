18 people rescued from stalled carnival ride in Thousand Oaks

The Ventura County Fire Department rescued 18 people at the Conejo Creek Park in Thousand Oaks on Sunday, after they were trapped on an amusement park ride.

The “Conejo Valley Days” ride had reportedly broken down. Firefighters successfully rescued all riders by manually lowering the ride.

First responders were called at 8:05 p.m. by a parent whose kid was stuck on the ride. The VCFD first received was able to free all the riders by 8:35 p.m.

No injuries were reported and the ride has since been shut down.