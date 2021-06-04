15-Year-Old Gets Max Sentence for DC Carjacking That Killed Uber Eats Driver

A 15-year-old girl will be held in a youth detention facility until she turns 21 for a D.C. carjacking with another girl that left a Virginia man dead.

The girl received the maximum sentence in juvenile court Friday after pleading guilty last month to felony murder.

The second perpetrator, a 13-year-old girl, pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder. Under the maximum sentence, she also would be released once she turns 21.

Mohammad Anwar, of Springfield, Virginia, was in a gray sedan and working as an Uber Eats driver when the girls asked him for a ride near the Navy Yard Metro station, prosecutors said.

Anwar had driven just a few blocks when the girls, armed with a stun gun, tried to steal his car in the 1200 block of Van Street SE.

Anwar tried to gain control of the car and accelerated, hit a tree and several parked cars, and flipped the car.

One man was killed and two teens are in custody after a carjacking that ended near Nationals Park. News4's Shomari Stone reports.

Police arrived at about 4:30 p.m. and found Anwar injured on the sidewalk. Medics took him to a hospital, where he died.

Cellphone video shot by a witness high above N Street shows the immediate aftermath of the crash. Anwar can be seen on the sidewalk. Two National Guard troops who were in the area pulled the two girls out of the flipped car as its wheels spun.

The girls lied to bystanders and said the car belonged to them, prosecutors said.

The girls were detained on the scene.

News4 was first to report on the crime, one of a number of recent carjackings by young people.

EXCLUSIVE: Law enforcement sources tell me 2 teenage girls, ages 13 & 15, are accused of an armed car jacking in SE Washington, DC. The car crashed & flipped over near Nats Park. The victim landed on the sidewalk & died at a hospital. Police arrested 2 suspects: @nbcwashington. pic.twitter.com/S5sqKE5gKc — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) March 24, 2021

Anwar was a father and grandfather with loved ones in the U.S. and Pakistan, his family said.

“He was a hardworking immigrant who came to the U.S. in 2014 to build a better life for himself and his family. The loss for his family is immeasurable,” they said in a statement that called the crime "senseless."

Two girls are accused of an armed carjacking that ended in the death of a man near Nationals Park. News4's Shomari Stone reports that at least 19 carjackings in the District this year have involved juveniles.

The 13-year-old is set to be sentenced in July.