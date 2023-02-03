15-Year-Old Boy Killed in Montclair Shopping Center Parking Lot Shooting

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in a shopping mall parking lot Thursday in Montclair.

The shooting in the San Bernardino County community was reported at about 8 p.m. outside the Montclair Place shopping center. The shooting might have stemmed from a fight that began inside the mall and spilled outside.

Yellow police tape blocked off part of the parking lot near a movie theater and book store.

One person was hospitalized in critical condition with a gunshot wound.

No arrests were reported early Friday.