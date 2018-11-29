$1.5 Billion Plan Aims to Resurrect the Dead Sea

The Dead Sea, which lies between Israel and Jordan, is retreating by more than three feet a year, creating sinkholes that swallow up buildings and roads, and causing upheaval in tourism industry, NBC News reported.
Damming and mineral extraction have contributed to the decline, along with evaporating seawater.
A $1.5-billion project to build a desalination facility in Jordan aims to transform Red Sea water into drinking water and pump the remaining salty brine into the Dead Sea. The best-case scenario would see construction begin in early 2021 and take around three-and-a-half years to complete.
