SC Death Marks 14th Black Transgender Woman Killed in US This Year

"We are sounding the alarm — we are in an absolute state of emergency,” said the director of an LGBTQ group

By Tim Fitzsimons

Published 48 minutes ago

    Andrew Francis Wallace/Toronto Star via Getty Images
    The transgender community raised the flag for Transgender Day of Remembrance at Toronto City Hall. A South Carolina death marked the 14th black transgender woman killed in the Unites States in 2019.

    A black transgender woman, Pebbles LaDime Doe, was killed this week in South Carolina, making her the 14th black transgender woman killed in the U.S. this year, authorities said, NBC News reported

    Doe, 24, who was mis-gendered in initial reports, was found dead Sunday in a car parked in a driveway in Allendale County, according to the Post and Courier. 

    Authorities said they would not immediately release any more details, such as how she was killed.

    "We are sounding the alarm — we are in an absolute state of emergency for black transgender women,” said Chase Glenn, executive director of South Carolina LGBTQ group the Alliance For Full Acceptance. “We are at a crisis point that demands the nation’s attention.

