13-year-old boy becomes first person to beat original Tetris, video appears to show

A 13-year-old boy said he is the first person to beat the original Tetris and reach the game’s kill screen.

The teen, who goes by the nickname Blue Scuti on social media, posted a video Tuesday on his YouTube page showing him appearing to defeat the popular puzzle game. The record was previously held by an Artificial Intelligence bot, according to 404 Media.

Blue Scuti was about 38 minutes into playing the game when he realized he was close to beating it, the video shows.

“I missed it,” he says in the video.

“Oh my God,” he says as he continues to play. “Please crash.”

After Blue Scuti gets another line, the game suddenly freezes and Blue Scuti starts breathing heavily with excitement.

