1,200 Pot Plants Found in Illegal Riverside County Grow House

Apart from the marijuana plants, deputies found 30 pounds of processed marijuana, five pounds of concentrated cannabis, U.S. currency, 35 grow lights, scales and packaging, he said.

By City News Service

Authorities seized 1,200 marijuana plants from an illegal grow house in San Jacinto, a sheriff's sergeant said Sunday.

Deputies served a search warrant at 12:45 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 100 block of Northwood Avenue, according to Sgt. Julio Olguin of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

A Southern California Edison crew also discovered an illegal electrical bypass underneath the electrical meter. Edison estimated the theft of utilities at $85,000.

No one was at the home when the warrant was issued and no arrests were made, Olguin said.

