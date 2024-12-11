Fort Lauderdale

12 ducklings rescued by Florida firefighters after falling into storm drain

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said a woman who was out walking her dog heard chirping coming from a storm drain in the area of Southwest 4th Court and 13th Terrace

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

It was a lucky day for a dozen ducklings in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, that wound up in a storm drain Tuesday.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said a woman who was out walking her dog heard chirping coming from a storm drain in the area of Southwest 4th Court and 13th Terrace.

>24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

The woman quickly realized that the 12 ducklings had fallen through the grate and become stuck, as their anxious mother paced nearby.

Video showed rescue workers lifting the grate and using tools and a net to get all of the ducklings out safely, reuniting them with their mother.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Fort Lauderdale
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us