12 dead at a ski resort in Georgia from possible carbon monoxide poisoning

Eleven Indian nationals were among 12 people found dead at a ski resort in the Caucasus Mountains of Georgia, officials said, in what may be a case of carbon monoxide poisoning.

All were employees at a restaurant in Gudauri, a popular ski resort near the Russian border, Georgia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a statement. The 12th person was a Georgian national.

They were found in a resting area on the second floor of the restaurant where a power generator, placed inside the bedrooms, is believed to have been turned on after the power supply was disrupted.

“At the initial inspection, no signs of body injuries or signs of violence were detected,” the ministry said.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The ministry said Georgian police were investigating the deaths as negligent manslaughter, adding that a forensic team was working to determine the exact cause of death.

In a post on X on Monday, the Indian Embassy in Tbilisi said it was “working closely with local authorities to facilitate the prompt repatriation of the mortal remains to India.”

Power generators release lethal amounts of carbon monoxide and are thus recommended to be used almost exclusively outside.

In the United States, portable generators are among the most deadly consumer products, killing an average of 70 people annually.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: