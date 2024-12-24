117 arrested in retail theft crackdown, CHP says

A one-day enforcement operation targeting organized retail crime statewide in collaboration with local law enforcement agencies led to 117 arrests, said the California Highway Patrol on Tuesday.

In addition to the arrests during the Friday operation, officers recovered more than $38,000 in stolen merchandise, seized two illegal firearms and recovered three stolen vehicles, according to the CHP.

“Through proactive enforcement operations and strong partnerships with local law enforcement and retailers, we were able to protect the state's businesses and consumers during one of the busiest times of the year,'' CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said in a statement. “Our efforts send a clear message that retail theft in California will not be tolerated.”

The special enforcement operation also met with approval from Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

“The state stands committed to protecting consumers, especially as they go about the final shopping sprint before the holiday season,'' Newsom said in a statement.

The merchandise recovered included clothing, shoes, and fragrances, according to the CHP. The arrests were for suspicion of charges including petty theft, grand theft, organized retail crime, felon in possession of a firearm,

and auto theft.

Other agencies involved in the statewide operation were the Glendale Police Department, Hemet Police Department, Bakersfield Police Department, Woodland Police Department, Walnut Creek Police Department, Livermore Police Department, San Ramon Police Department, including the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department.

The operation was conducted by the Organized Retail Crime Task Force, which began in 2019. Since then, the CHP has been involved in more than 3,200 investigations, leading to more than 3,500 arrests and the recovery of nearly 1.3 million stolen goods valued at $51.3 million, according to the agency.