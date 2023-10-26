11 National Chocolate Day deals for sweet, sweet savings

If you’re a self-proclaimed chocoholic, you know how satisfying it is to sink your teeth into a piece (or two, or three) of chocolate at the end of a long, hard day.

Whether you prefer milk, dark or white chocolate, Oct. 28 — aka National Chocolate Day — is a pretty sweet day. To celebrate all things chocolate-covered, companies are rolling out plenty of deals that would excite Willy Wonka himself. These are the ones we’ll be chasing down.

Chocolate Moderne

Between Oct. 28 and 31, TODAY.com readers can score 15% off at Chocolate Moderne using the code NATCHOC15.

Compartés

To celebrate National Chocolate Day, Compartés is offering TODAY.com readers 15% off on Oct. 28 using the code TODAY15. Bon appétit!

Endangered Species Chocolate

Chocolate fiends can head over to the Endangered Species Chocolate website to get 25% off their purchase between Oct. 27 and 29 — no code necessary!

Grubhub

Between Oct. 26 and Nov. 1, Grubhub+ members can take advantage of the following deals to fuel their chocolate obsession:

7-Eleven: $10 off orders $20+

Gopuff: $5 off orders $25+

Insomnia Cookies: $5 off orders $25+

Jacques Torres

Chocolatier Jacques Torres (aka Mr. Chocolate), is known for his extraordinary confections and his work on the Netflix show “Nailed It!”

On Oct. 28, he’s slashing prices by 15% in-store and online. The offer is valid on all products, including his two new collections: a collaboration with graffiti artist Corey Paige and the Single Estate collection.

Miss Maude’s

When you make a purchase of $60 or more through Oct. 31, you’ll walk away with a free gift — a tin filled with three handmade autumn truffles. You simply need to use the code TODAY to cash in on the offer.

Round Table Pizza

When you buy two individual cookies at Round Table Pizza on Oct. 28, you’ll get another for free. Sounds like a delicious way to celebrate National Chocolate Day to us!

Seattle Chocolate

For one day (Oct. 28), Seattle Chocolate customers can scoop up their favorite flavors for 20% off, no code necessary! The offer excludes sale items, gift sets and favor boxes.

Simply Chocolate

Whether you’re a fan of pure chocolate or prefer chocolate-covered treats like pretzels and caramel apples, Simply Chocolate has it all. For a few days only (Oct. 27 to 30), TODAY.com readers can score 20% off sitewide using the code CHOCOLATE20.

Sprinkles

Variety is the spice of life, and Sprinkles has a delightful variety pack that comes with an array of chocolate goodies, including mini chocolate bites, an assorted chocolate pack and red velvet mini chocolate bites.

Using the code 20OFFTODAY, TODAY.com readers can get 20% off national ship orders (before shipping) through Oct. 31. There’s no minimum purchase necessary and the code is valid for one use per guest.

Sugarwish

To celebrate National Chocolate Day, TODAY.com readers can get $8 off their first Sugarwish gift of their choice through Oct. 30 using the code CHOCOLATEWISH. The site lets shoppers choose from an array of treats, including chocolate, candy, cookies and more.

