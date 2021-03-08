Kidnapped 11-Month-Old Baby Found, Police Say

An 11-month-old girl named Heather who was kidnapped out on the street Sunday evening, leading to an active search Monday afternoon, was found, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The girl was taken in the area of W 81st Street S Western Avenue around 6 p.m. The kidnapping was reported Monday morning.

Police said the suspected kidnapper was identified as 39-year-old Delaneo Adams. Police said he is an acquaintance of the family, and is homeless.

11- Month Old Baby Heather Taken

Heather was taken, last night March 7, 2021 at 6pm. This occurred at the 8100 block of S. Western Ave and was reported to @LAPD77thSt Div this morning. We need your help locating them. Suspect is 39-year-old Delaneo Adams.

Police also said at some point he was spotted holding the child on a tricycle in Skid Row. An Amber Alert was not issued because a vehicle was not involved in the kidnapping.

By 3:15 p.m. Monday afternoon, baby Heather was found at the intersection of 52nd Street and Broadway, LAPD said.

Details on her condition weren't immediately available, but police said she appeared to be in good health.

The suspect was taken into custody at a hospital.

LAPD said the department was in contact with the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services.