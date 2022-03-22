San Francisco

11-Car Pileup in SF Blamed on ‘People Driving Too Fast With the Sun In Their Eyes': CHP

By NBC Bay Area staff

Scene of an 11-car pileup on Interstate 280 in San Francisco.
CHP San Francisco

The California Highway Patrol said an 11-car crash on a freeway in San Francisco Tuesday morning appears to have been caused by "people driving too fast with the sun in their eyes."

The pileup happened at about 7:30 a.m. on northbound Interstate 280 south of Ocean Avenue, the CHP said.

Only minor injuries were reported.

"Daylight savings time just started, so the sun is in a different place in the sky than it was during your commute a couple of weeks ago," the CHP said in a Facebook post. "Please make sure you are driving at a safe speed and that both you and your vehicle are prepared for changing conditions no matter what the weather is outside!!"

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoCalifornia Highway Patrol
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us