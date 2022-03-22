11-Car Pileup in SF Blamed on ‘People Driving Too Fast With the Sun In Their Eyes': CHP

The California Highway Patrol said an 11-car crash on a freeway in San Francisco Tuesday morning appears to have been caused by "people driving too fast with the sun in their eyes."

The pileup happened at about 7:30 a.m. on northbound Interstate 280 south of Ocean Avenue, the CHP said.

Only minor injuries were reported.

"Daylight savings time just started, so the sun is in a different place in the sky than it was during your commute a couple of weeks ago," the CHP said in a Facebook post. "Please make sure you are driving at a safe speed and that both you and your vehicle are prepared for changing conditions no matter what the weather is outside!!"