101 Freeway to Close for 24 Hours Near Downtown LA. Here's When and Where

Drivers can expect delays east of downtown Los Angeles this weekend as work continues on a major construction project that is nearing completion.

A key stretch of the 101 Freeway will be closed for 24 hours for repairs under the new Sixth Street Viaduct.

Here's what to know.

When and where will the 101 Freeway close this weekend?

The freeway will close at 10 p.m. Saturday between the 10 Freeway to the north and the 60 Freeway interchange to the south. The stretch will remain closed until 10 p.m. Sunday.

Why is the 101 Freeway closing this weekend?

Crews will work on median restoration and road construction repairs under the Sixth Street Viaduct. Caltrans also will perform slab replacement on the freeway.

What are the 101 Freeway detours?

Drivers heading downtown on the northbound 5 Freeway who need to get to the 101 Freeway can take either the 710 Freeway north to the westbound 10 Freeway, or the westbound 10 Freeway south of downtown LA to the northbound 110 Freeway. Drivers traveling west on the 60 Freeway can follow the same detours.

Heading south toward downtown LA on the 101 Freeway? Take the southbound 110 Freeway to the eastbound 10 Freeway, or transition from the 101 Freeway to the eastbound 10 Freeway, then travel south on the 710 Freeway to reach the 60 or 5 freeways.

What is the Sixth Street Viaduct project?

It's hard to miss the giant arches that are the signature feature of the crossing between Boyle Heights and the Arts District east of downtown LA.

The $588 million crossing is expected to be finished this summer. The new bridge replaced a seismically-deficient bridge built in 1932.