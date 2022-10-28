10 Spooky, Adult Halloween Events in SoCal

Need an adult evening, with plenty of thrills?

Spooky season is in full effect, and Halloween is days away. If you're in need of some sinister inspiration, here are 10 spooky things to do in Southern California, if you dare.

Universal Studios Horror Nights

Halloween Horror Nights are a staple for anyone who enjoys getting a little bit spooked during the holiday.

Beware: It appears Halloween evening is all sold out, with remaining general admission tickets available for Saturday, the 29th.

"Halloween Horror Nights After 2 PM Day/Night" tickets are still available for Halloween, on Monday, Oct. 31.

Knott's Scary Farm

Knott's Berry Farm completely transforms at night in order to provide an all-immersive scary experience you won’t want to miss.

Knott's Scary Farm tickets start at $59 for general admission.

Hours are from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Los Angeles Haunted Hayride

The Los Angeles Haunted Hayride is an eerie experience with plenty of surprises in store.

The event is not suitable for children 12 and under, according to the site.

The site had tickets available Friday through Monday, however, the site noted tickets are selling fast.

The Haunted Hayride is located at 4730 Crystal Springs Dr. in Los Angeles.

SeaWorld’s Howl-O-Scream

Enjoy a haunting night at SeaWorld San Diego after dark, with brand new spooky experiences and living nightmares.

Howl-O-Scream is happening through Monday, Oct. 31.

Event Hours are as follows:

Friday & Saturday: 7 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Sunday: 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31

7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

The Scream Zone

Located in Del Mar, it is considered one of the goriest fright fests around. They provide a haunted hayride, a creepy labyrinth, and more.

The Haunted Trail at Balboa Park

Balboa Park is hosting two terrifying attractions: The Experiment Maze and The Haunted Trail. You’ll be dying to experience it.

The website even reads: Welcome to Your Nightmare.

"Scaredy Cats are welcome to enter The Scream Zone compound at no charge if you want to wait for your children or hang with your friends but are too scared to enter the haunts," the website reads.

The event offers food and photo ops as well.

Tickets start at $29.99.

Deadly Escape Rooms

Horror Escapes LA has a selection of terrifying escape rooms fit for all types of horror fanatics.

The escape rooms are offered by difficulty levels, such as beginner and intermediate.

You can try out Zombie Lab, Captive Chamber, Doctor's Office or DR. X Haunted Experience.

Some escape rooms have live actors and some do not.

Horror Escapes LA is located at 1041 S. Olive St. in Los Angeles.

The Haunted Hotel Disturbance

Located in Mission Valley, this experience boasts it will bring everyone to tears. It offers three different experiences at the same location: The Haunted Hotel, Stars of the Silver Scream and 3-D Freak-Fest.

All Saints Lunatic Asylum

This haunted house experience located in Apple Valley is one you won’t want to disregard. This freaky experience is a fan favorite of horror fanatics and thrill seekers everywhere.

The 17th Door Haunted Experience

Located in Fullerton, this haunted house experience models that of a haunted penitentiary.

