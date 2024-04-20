15 people injured in crash involving tram at Universal Studios

Fifteen people were injured Saturday evening at Universal Studios Hollywood following a crash that involved a tram, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The crash was reported sometime before 9:30 p.m. According to LAFD, one person was critically injured in the incident. The severity of the injuries of other parties was not disclosed.

A spokesperson for the theme park released the following statement:

"There was a tram incident at the theme park tonight that resulted in multiple minor injuries, confirmed by the LA County Fire Dept. We are working to support our guests and understand the circumstances that led to the accident."

Details on what led up to the crash were not immediately available.