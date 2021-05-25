Jamal Sutherland

$10 Million Settlement Approved in Death of Inmate at South Carolina Jail

Sutherland died in January after he was shocked with a stun gun and pepper-sprayed in his cell

Jamal Sutherland Footage
Charleston County Sheriff’s Office

The Charleston County, South Carolina, council on Tuesday approved a $10 million settlement in the death of Jamal Sutherland, a Black man who died after he was pepper-sprayed and electroshocked with a stun device in a jail cell earlier this year.

The vote to approve the $10 million settlement at a meeting Tuesday night was unanimous, NBC affiliate WCBD of Charleston reported.

“I am so happy that it was a unanimous decision to do what is right by the Sutherland family,” Council Chairman Teddie Pryor said at the meeting, which was streamed online.

"We know that no amount of money will bring their loved one back, but I think this starts the healing process," Pryor said.

Sutherland, 31, died Jan. 5. He had been arrested the day before after a fight at the psychiatric facility where he was receiving mental health treatment.

