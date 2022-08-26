What Drivers Should Know About the 10 Freeway Washout

Delays are expected on the main route between Los Angeles and Phoenix through the weekend as repairs continue on a section of freeway washed away in a summer storm.

Drivers will be re-routed around the section of the 10 Freeway destroyed by flooding this week in Riverside County near the state border.

One eastbound lane was opened Thursday, but drivers should expect major delays on the 10 Freeway east of Highway 177 near Desert Center. Road closures begin east of Indio.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The stretch of the eastbound 10 Freeway was flooded east of Corn Springs Road at approximately 6:40 p.m. Wednesday. All lanes were closed after the washout, which left a large gap in the freeway.

Caltrans said the washout damaged detour lanes, allowing crews to reopen an eastbound lane Thursday night. It was not immediately clear when the freeway will fully reopen.