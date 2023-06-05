1-year-old girl shot outside of hamburger restaurant in South LA

A 1-year-old girl was shot outside of a South LA hamburger restaurant Monday afternoon and now police are looking for those responsible.

The baby was shot in the foot when someone opened fire near the intersection of 81st Street and Avalon Boulevard just before 6 p.m. The shooting took place close to a hamburger restaurant.

A few blocks away was a car with several bullet holes. Police said the driver had driven from the scene of the shooting and, once at the second location, those inside flagged down police and an ambulance, who rushed the girl to a hospital.

The baby is expected to be OK.

Police believe they are looking for two individuals who each had a handgun and fled from the scene. They were last seen driving a silver Kia Altima with Texas license plates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles Police Department.