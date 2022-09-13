Package Explodes at Boston's Northeastern University, Injuring 1: School Officials

One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday evening after a package delivered to a building at Northeastern University exploded when it was opened, school officials confirmed.

A second package was also found and rendered safe by the bomb squad, Boston police confirmed at a presser Tuesday night.

Northeastern University said the package was delivered to Holmes Hall on Leon Street around 7 p.m. and detonated when a staff member opened it. That person, a 45-year-old man, suffered minor hand injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The Boston Bomb Squad, Boston police, Boston fire and Boston EMS have all responded and the building has been evacuated. Additionally, an FBI spokesperson says they are assisting the Boston Police Department in an investigation at Northeastern University.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Boston police are also responding to a report of another suspicious package on Huntington Avenue, in the area of the Museum of Fine Arts. Police have not confirmed if this package is a threat at this time.

Cambridge police were called to investigate a suspicious package in the 1100-block of Cambridge Street Tuesday night, but said it was determined to be an empty, abandoned suitcase.

Authorities were investigating Tuesday night after a package delivered to the building exploded.

Jacob Isaacs said he was in class in the building, Holmes Hall, when they were evacuated.

"We were in class and then we saw two policemen walk through the building and then as soon as we look out the window, we see a fire truck with the lights on blazing, and then our teacher is like 'I gotta see what’s going on,’ and he sees that the fire truck is going and there’s a police car outside and as that happened, instantly the fire alarm starts going off," he said.

Isaacs added that they did not hear anything that sounded like an explosion before they saw first responders arrive.

Eliane Mejía, a Northeastern University student, was there when it all happened.

"There was a bomb that had just exploded and we stayed here to check what else was happening and then they began to evacuate that building. It’s obviously scary but I also want to know what’s going on that’s why I’m staying," she said in Spanish.

Another student, Rafael Arias, was on the other side of the building at the time of the explosion.

"We just saw all the police cars coming and the sound was really frightening, I’m afraid for my safety because here there are many bedrooms in this building so it scares me a lot. I was here next door in another building until they sent us the alerts, we didn’t know what was happening," he said in Spanish.

Northeastern's evening classes at Behrakis, Shillman, Ryder, Kariotis, Dockser and West F have all been canceled.

The scene remains active and people are warned to avoid the area.

#BREAKING: one person hurt after suspicious package detonation @Northeastern building on Leon St. around 7:15p



Bomb squad on scene



Victim taken to hospital, expected to be OK@NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/4DVqyh97Sl — Darren Botelho (@DarrenBotelho) September 14, 2022

NBC10 Boston & NECN have a crew on scene and will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.