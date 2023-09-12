Crime and Courts

1 student dead, another arrested after shooting at Louisiana high school

Sheriff Nat Williams said the alleged shooter, who is a juvenile and student at the school, was arrested

Getty Images

A student is dead and another is in custody after a shooting Tuesday at a high school in Louisiana, authorities said.

The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office tells news outlets it happened around 3 p.m. at St. Helena College & Career Academy in Greensburg. At least two other people were transported to area hospitals for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately available.

The alleged shooter, who is a juvenile and student at the school, was arrested, Sheriff Nat Williams said. Charges will be released at a later time, he said.

A motive for the shooting has not been determined, authorities said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The school system has not commented on the shooting or said whether classes will resume as usual on Wednesday.

An email and voice message seeking comment were left with St. Helena Parish School District Superintendent Kelli Joseph.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us