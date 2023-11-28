One dead after shooting near LA Live

By Staff Reports

Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday evening that left one man dead. 

The shooting occurred near Fixins Soul Kitchen in the 800 block of West Olympic Boulevard in downtown Los Angeles.

The man was shot and taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries. 

The motive for the shooting is currently unknown. 

Police are searching for the shooter who fled the scene in a white Honda, possibly an SUV. 

No further details were immediately available.

