San Jose

MMA Star Cain Velasquez Involved in Morgan Hill Shooting: Sources

By NBC Bay Area staff

Police investigate a shooting in South San Jose.
NBC Bay Area

San Jose police are investigating a shooting near Monterey Highway and Bailey Avenue in Morgan Hill.

Sources with direct knowledge of the investigation confirm for NBC Bay Area that the shooting reported Monday involves UFC and WWE star Cain Velasquez.

Police will only say one man has been taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries and another man has been arrested. It is unclear how Velasquez is involved.

The former UFC heavyweight champion and wrestling star was born in Salinas and lives in the South Bay.

The shooting was reported at 3:14 p.m., police said.

Further information regarding the shooting wasn't immediately available.

Police asked the public to avoid the area.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

San JosecrimeSan Jose Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us