MMA Star Cain Velasquez Involved in Morgan Hill Shooting: Sources

San Jose police are investigating a shooting near Monterey Highway and Bailey Avenue in Morgan Hill.

Sources with direct knowledge of the investigation confirm for NBC Bay Area that the shooting reported Monday involves UFC and WWE star Cain Velasquez.

Police will only say one man has been taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries and another man has been arrested. It is unclear how Velasquez is involved.

The former UFC heavyweight champion and wrestling star was born in Salinas and lives in the South Bay.

The shooting was reported at 3:14 p.m., police said.

Further information regarding the shooting wasn't immediately available.

Police asked the public to avoid the area.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.