1 Dead, Several Injured in California After Crash Involving 13-Year-Old in Stolen Car, Police Say

Driver crashed into several pedestrians and vehicles in Pacific Palisades killing one woman.

By Lauren Coronado | NBC LA

KNBC-TV

A driver in Pacific Palisades crashed into several pedestrians and vehicles on Saturday morning killing one woman.

The driver was traveling east on PCH at around 12:45 a.m. when he hit several pedestrians and vehicles.

The driver crashed into multiple vehicles that were parked on the shoulder of PCH overlooking the beach, sending at least two vehicles down to the beach. 

The driver also crashed into multiple pedestrians causing the death of a woman in her 30s. Six other pedestrians were hit and were rushed to local hospitals. One was found in severe critical condition, while the other five had moderate injuries. 

There is not other information on the condition of the other pedestrians. 

According to an LAPD officer, an arrest has been made but there are no further details at this time. 

Officers are looking into the incident to determine how and why this happened. 

This article tagged under:

newsCaliforniaLos Angeles
