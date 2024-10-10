1 person is dead and 12 are trapped in a former Colorado gold mine

One person is dead and 12 are trapped in a former Colorado gold mine after an elevator malfunctioned at the tourist site, Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell said Thursday.

The elevator descending into the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine near the town of Cripple Creek had a mechanical issue around 500 feet (152 meters) beneath the surface, creating a “severe danger for the participants” and one person was killed, Mikesell said at a press conference.

Twelve people are still at the bottom of the mine, about 1,000 feet (305 meters) deep. They are in safe conditions and in communication with authorities, said Mikesell. Rescuers are working to get the elevator back online.

The sheriff said they could rescue the trapped group by rope if necessary, but were hoping to get the elevator system working.

Mikesell said the last time there was an incident was 1986.

Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement that the state was sending resources for the rescue effort.

“We will do everything possible and assist the county to ensure a speedy and safe resolution of the situation,” said Polis.

The mine opened in the 1800s and was closed in the 1960s but still operates tours. The mine's website describes a one-hour tour in which visitors descend 100 stories into the earth. It says visitors can see veins of gold in the rock and ride an underground tram.

Cripple Creek is a town of about 1,100 people located southwest of Colorado Springs.