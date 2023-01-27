Juvenile Arrested After Crashing Stolen Car, Leaving 2 Dead in San Jose

Two people died, and a juvenile driver was arrested after he crashed a stolen vehicle in South San Jose, according to police.

At about 4:20 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the area of Cottle and Blossom Hill roads in San Jose on a report of a vehicle crash, police said.

A 2018 Hyundai Sedan, reported stolen Thursday to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office, was traveling northbound on Cottle Road at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway and collided with a light pole on the southeast corner of the on-ramp to Blossom Hill Road, police said. The collision caused the vehicle to immediately burst into flames.

One passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, and another, confirmed as a female, was taken to a hospital, where she later died, police said. The driver, a male juvenile, suffered minor injuries. He was arrested and faces two charges of vehicular manslaughter and auto theft.

The identities of the fatal victims were not immediately released and pending notification of family.

The two deaths are the first and second traffic fatalities of the year in San Jose, police said.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Templeman of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 3556@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654. Submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at 408-947-STOP, or on www.svcrimestoppers.org.