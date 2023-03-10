1 Dead After Roof Collapses at Peet's Coffee Warehouse in Oakland: FD

One person was killed Friday morning after part of a roof collapsed at the Peet's Coffee warehouse in Oakland, according to the fire department.

The incident happened just after 3 a.m. at a warehouse in the 600 block of 85th Avenue. A 30-by-30-foot section of the roof caved in, killing a man, 57-year-old Martín González, and injuring a woman, an Oakland Fire Department official said.

The cause of the roof collapse was not yet known, and it was not immediately clear if the incident was related to the weather.

The fire official said the warehouse was between shifts and if the collapse had occurred an hour or two later, more people could have been in that area.

Maria Ramirez, González's wife, said he meant the world to her.

"I’m going to miss his company, going to mass with him and being with him all the time," she said. "I was with him all the time and him with me."

A spokesperson for the property owner Prologis released the following statement later Friday morning: "This is a tragic accident, and our hearts go out to the employees and their families. We are fully investigating the circumstances of this accident and will work closely with local authorities and our customer."