Arizona

1 Dead, 13 Injured in Series of Drive-By Shootings in Ariz.; Suspect in Custody

Authorities responded to reports of an active shooter in the West Valley, about 20 miles northwest of downtown Phoenix

The roof-mounted lightbar of a police car. Close-up shot
Getty Images

Arizona police have a suspect in custody after one person was killed and 13 people were injured in a series of what appeared to be drive-by shootings Thursday.

Authorities responded to reports of an active shooter in the West Valley, about 20 miles northwest of downtown Phoenix, at about 12:30 p.m local time, the Surprise Police Department tweeted initially. 

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

In the end, at least four people were shot and others were injured in resulting car accidents or shrapnel, according to Peoria Sgt. Brandon Sheffert.

U.S. & World

Juneteenth 3 hours ago

Biden Signs Bill Making Juneteenth a Federal Holiday

Juneteenth 3 hours ago

Juneteenth Is Now a Federal Holiday. What Does That Mean for US Workers This Year?

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

ArizonaArizona shootings
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap San Diego Padres Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us