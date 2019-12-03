Man Rescued From Mangled Truck After Crash on I-15

Medics had to pull an injured man from a mangled truck Tuesday after a crash on Interstate 15 near Poway.

The driver became pinned in the truck after it crashed into at least one other vehicle in northbound lanes of I-15 near the Scripps Poway Parkway off-ramp just before 1 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol.

It took San Diego Fire-Rescue firefighters several minutes to remove the crushed windshield, cut open the driver's side door and free the man, who was injured and bleeding.

He was put into an ambulance and transported to a nearby hospital in unknown condition. It was not clear if any others were injured in the crash.

CHP communication noted a convoy of military vehicles were pulled to the side of the road when officers arrived, but their involvement in the crash, if any, remains unclear.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No other information was available.

