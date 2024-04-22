Zero Waste San Diego's donated-food plan feeds thousands with untouched leftovers

Imagine a plan that saves money, saves people and saves the planet.

That sounds like a pretty good plan. Dozens of corporations are following that plan as part of Zero Waste San Diego, and thousands of San Diegans are benefitting. Many of them eat the food that Alan Kennedy’s staff prepares at the San Diego Rescue Mission.

“Knowing that I'm giving them a nutritious meal and a hot breakfast in the morning is — it's why I do it,” said Kennedy, the mission’s food director.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Kennedy said they prepare 250,000 meals a year and roughly a thousand a day. He said that about 80% of the food they serve is donated by local corporations like UC San Diego’s Jacobs Medical Center.

For the past six months, UC San Diego Health has donated untouched, unused leftovers to the San Diego Rescue Mission.

“We want to make sure that that gets utilized,” said Jill Martin, UC San Diego Health’s senior director of Food and Nutrition Services. “It feels amazing. I mean, that is why I got into this profession in the first place, is to be able to help people and nourish.”

Martin said any food that was touched or expired is also donated, but for the feeding of animals.

“Completely eliminating the landfill," Martin said. "Also, not even needing to go as compost,” she added with a smile.

The Jacobs Medical Center at UC San Diego has donated more than 7,000 pounds of food in the past six months. It's part of their sustainability plan.

“We know that we're helping to make a difference in their lives,” Martin said.

“It's amazing, and I love it,” Kennedy said.

The San Diego Rescue Mission was able to use 2.6 million pounds of donated food in 2023. It helped feed more than 14,000 people.

Sounds like a pretty good plan.