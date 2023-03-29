YouTube Threat Forces Cancelation of Drag Show at Belly Up Tavern

A drag show scheduled at a popular North County venue was canceled Wednesday night at the last minute after an alleged threat was posted online.

Hundreds of tickets had been sold to the Drag Takeover show at the Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach. Proceeds from the show help prop up the free Pride at the Beach event in Oceanside, which organizers say is the second-largest event in the city.

"This event was going to bring in $10,000 for us," director of operations Lisa Nava said.

This year's Drag Takeover was Disney-themed, but it won't see the stage Thursday night because of a threat posted on YouTube.

The post was a mix of music and words. There were no direct threats but it made a reference to the drag show at the Belly Up.

The YouTube post was directed at a member of the LGBTQ community that had planned on going to the show, according to Nava. She said the person who posted the video has not been identified but they are not involved with any known hate groups.

"I was concerned because the last part of the video said this person had left things at the venue," Nava said.

After speaking with the Oceanside Police Department and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department the organization decided to cancel the show. Not only was the show canceled, but the Belly Up closed for the night and sent home their staff. The sheriff’s department said its bomb squad searched the place but found nothing.

Nava said the LGBTQ community is threatened almost daily in one way or another.

Tomorrow is better, you know the LGBTQ community continues to show an amazing amount of resilience," Nava said. "We know how to take care of us.”

The show will go on. Organizers say they are meeting with the Belly Up on Thursday to reschedule the show.

