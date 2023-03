You're Wet, the Yard's Wet — But How Wet? How Much Rain Fell on San Diego Neighborhoods Since Sunday?

San Diego's 12th atmospheric river this rainy season dropped more — a lot more — precipitation around the county.

By some estimates, one part of the county has received nearly 22 inches of rain since the start of July 2022.

NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said another round of rain may be headed our way next week.

Here's how much rain San Diego communities have received in the past three days as of 9:20 a.m. Wednesday:

SAN DIEGO COUNTY COASTAL AREAS

OCEANSIDE 2.05

SAN ONOFRE 1.87

KEAC1 KEARNY MESA 1.79

MIRAMAR 1.73

VISTA 1.70

ENCINITAS 1.68

CARLSBAD 1.66

MONTGOMERY FIELD 1.49

CARLSBAD AIRPORT 1.47

SAN MARCOS 1.47

POINT LOMA 1.30

NATIONAL CITY 1.28

BROWN FIELD 1.24

SAN DIEGO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT 1.23

SAN DIEGO COUNTY VALLEYS

RAINBOW 2.89

SKYLINE RANCH 2.85

FALLBROOK 2.69

MOUNT WOODSON 2.54

DULZURA 2.42

LAKE WOHLFORD 2.37

MIRAMAR LAKE 2.27

VALLEY CENTER 2.26

RAMONA 2.24

ESCONDIDO 2.16

VALLEY CENTER RAWS 2.14

DEER SPRINGS 2.01

HARBISON CANYON 2.00

BONSALL 1.99

RAMONA AIRPORT 1.98

RANCHO BERNARDO 1.98

POWAY 1.95

ALPINE 1.90

SANTEE 1.80

LA MESA 1.70

RINCON SPRINGS 1.61

FLINN SPRINGS 1.55

SAN MIGUEL 1.29

SAN DIEGO COUNTY MOUNTAINS

PALOMAR OBSERVATORY 4.03

LAKE CUYAMACA 3.68

JULIAN 3.64

PINE VALLEY 2.79

BIRCH HILL 2.78

SANTA YSABEL 2.69

DESCANSO 2.66

WARNER SPRINGS 2.56

PINE VALLEY 2.43

DESCANSO 2.34

VOLCAN MOUNTAIN 2.12

CAMPO 1.85

RANCHITA 1.84

MOUNT LAGUNA 1.68

TIERRA DEL SOL 1.52

RANCHITA 1.39

SAN DIEGO COUNTY DESERTS