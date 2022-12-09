‘You're Not Santa, Santa's Not Black': San Diego's Black Santa Brings Diversity, Magic of Belief to Holiday

There’s a new Santa Claus in town– and he calls himself the Black Santa.

He has shiny black boots, a tailored red suit complete with gold reindeer buttons and an impressive white beard that any beard grower would be envious of.

Not only does he dress the part, but he acts it too. When kids run up to greet him, he instantly scoops them up:

“Well, what’s your name?”

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“What would you like for Christmas?”

When asked for his favorite type of cookie, the answer is quick and clear, “Oh! All cookies are my favorite cookies, not just one.”

He’s Ol’ Saint Nick to a tee with the joy and holiday spirit to prove it. But, rather than the traditional “ho, ho, ho,” this Santa sometimes switches it up with “yo, yo, yo.”

When Black Santa is not helping the reindeer learn how to fly, he goes by the name Kenneth White. White has lived in San Diego for decades, and has 18 grandchildren who keep him young by teaching him TikTok dances while he is suited up.

It all started a couple of years ago when White was doing a family photoshoot at the Grinch Christmas Tree near The Old Globe in Balboa Park. White dressed as Santa, not realizing what a hit he would be among, not only the kids in his own family, but also the little ones who happened to see him.

From there, he found a new calling of sorts.

“I do it because I like seeing the smile on the kids’ faces, how their eyes light up when they see me,” White said, explaining why he became Santa.

But, his purpose goes even deeper.

“When I was growing up, I believed in Santa still, but it just wasn’t a Black santa,” White said.

He acknowledges that he is in a special position. For some kids, and adults, he is the first Black Santa Claus they have seen.

“Some of them don’t believe, unless they touch me and play with my beard, [then] they kind of change their mind,” White said. "I had one kid, he pulled my beard and said, ‘you’re not Santa, Santa’s not Black.’ Then, I pulled him to the side and I said, ‘touch me, am I real?’ and he’s like, ‘yes.’ I said don’t let anybody tell you there’s not a Black Santa.”

It is clear from a conversation with White that while he is passionate about being Santa, he is also soft-spoken. Above all, it is about more than just him. He hopes this is only the beginning of bringing diversity to the holiday.

“Kids start having kids, and if they always see a Black Santa in their house, pictures, books, whatever it may be. It is going to continue to grow, and they’re going to continue to believe,” White said.

White can be found at some local happenings, like toy drives and holiday parades, but is also available for private events.