Your Photos: SpaceX's Falcon 9 Rocket Illuminates San Diego, Mexico's Sky

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched Thursday night, giving residents as far as San Diego's North County to down in Sinaloa, Mexico, quite a show.

While the rocket cruised through the sky, it illuminated the night and gave thousands of onlookers fantastic photo ops. Here are some of your images submitted to NBC 7 and Telemundo 20:

Did you see it, too? If you'd like a chance to have your photos or videos featured on NBC 7, submit your content here.