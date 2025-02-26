San Diego homeownership on list of worst in US for people under 30, study finds

Alyssa Pesce and Kyle Chang would love to own a home with a yard.

“We’re in a studio with a nice balcony," Chang, a North Park resident, told NBC 7. "Space would be nice since we have that beautiful dog and want to show him the world."

Though the two don't know each other, they're both among a group of San Diegans whose homeownership dreams are deferred.

“It could possibly be a dream, but in San Diego, it's pretty hard," Pesce said. "So, I'm trying to be realistic."

“I think it's more a dream than a destination for a lot of people my age," Chang said. "Very expensive out here, for sure."

That's why 27-year-old Chang and 29-year-old Pesce aren't surprised by a new study from Lending Tree.

It finds San Diego has one of the lowest rates of homeownership for people under the age of 30. Around 1.7% own a home. That’s compared to the national average of 3.1%.

“It's pretty demoralizing," Pesce said.

The study cites higher interest rates, student loan debt, inflation and high home prices as part of the problem.

“I'm a social worker,” Pesce said. “So just going off my salary, probably not going to be able to afford any time soon."

Mortgage broker Jeffrey Willson says because San Diego is among the most expensive cities, he's seeing an interesting trend.

“Their parents will go out and put an ADU on their property, move into the ADU, let the next generation of 30-year-olds and younger move into the main house and start their family in the main house, while grandma and grandpa get to sit in an ADU in the backyard," Wilson said.

Willson says, despite the high price of housing, there are opportunities available to help with homeownership — from down payment assistance programs to reduced rate mortgages known as buydowns.

“If today's rate is 6%, they start off at a 3, then at 4, then at 5, then it goes to a 6%,” Willson said about the interest rate. “So, they have an opportunity to adjust to having a mortgage, owning a home, all the costs that go with that."

Chang says he is making pretty good money in tech sales and having a side hustle, yet he's considering moving out of town.

"It’s to a point that I look at cities outside San Diego because it seems so much more affordable out there," he said.

Pesce laughed and said she’s not planning on going that far.

“They just need to make it cheaper and more affordable," she said.

If not, she says, while watching her dog play at a North Park dog park, she’ll consider moving to the farther reaches of San Diego County for more house and space for her and her dog.

The three other California cities that fared worse than San Diego are Los Angeles, Sacramento and San Jose.