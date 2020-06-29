Younger People Catching COVID-19 At Higher Rate in San Diego County

The end of the coronavirus outbreak is far from over. A spike in cases across the country has forced governors and elected officials to reinstate stay at home orders.

San Diego County has also seen a noticeable spike in the number of COVID-19 infections. The result could mean that county residents may soon join seven other California counties ordered to stay at home in hopes of curbing the spike in cases.

County supervisors have already taken the first step.

On June 29, supervisors announced that bars, wineries, and breweries will be ordered to close their doors once again.

“I think a lot of what we’ve been seeing in terms of the increase probably started with the reopening,” says San Diego State University Professor Dr. Eyal Oren.

Oren says that many viewed last month’s reopening as a sign that the coronavirus outbreak was near its end.

“There was a collective sigh of relief,” said Oren. "I think as we're all seeing this is not behind us. The virus doesn't really care whether we're sick of it or not."

A look at local numbers shows younger people are now the highest, most susceptible group to be testing positive for the virus. Oren suggests there are a number of reasons just why that is the case in San Diego.

First, younger people tend to be more social and many socialize with those outside of their household. Second, many work in the hospitality industry and have a greater chance of coming in contact with someone who has the virus.

"We're seeing these large increases that are really probably due to our own behavior."

A walk down the boardwalk in Pacific Beach shows that many younger people may not be taking the outbreak and the need to prevent its spread as seriously as health officials would like.

“It’s a little silly I feel like, I personally am not taking it as seriously as we should,” said Jared Ethridge, who is in his mid-twenties.

Rachele Najera is also in that age range. She works as a server at a local San Diego restaurant. She also has a young daughter who suffers from asthma. “The mask thing, every day I’m working, it sucks a lot. I don’t feel like it’s necessarily a necessity when I’m at the beach or anything, but when in a restaurant or a closed area space like Target or Walmart then yes.”

Added Najera, “Working in a restaurant you have people that are so uptight about wearing masks and the gloves, but they’re out in public, so I don’t really feel like taking them seriously because they’re already out in public.”

Others walking along the busy Pacific Beach coastline are exercising more caution.

“If you can save other people then it’s the easiest thing for you to do,” says Alexa Andrews, who is in her 30’s.

“Just please wear a mask. I know that they are uncomfortable,” she says. “Even if it saves one life, it makes a difference.”

As for the fact that younger people appear more at risk of contracting and ultimately spreading the virus, Andrews adds, “I feel like that the younger age group are the one going out the most, the most active, and kinda taking it less seriously.”

