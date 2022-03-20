San Diego

Young San Diegans Raise $12K For Ukraine With Lemonade Stand

So far, students have raised more than $12,000

By Madison Weil

NBC Universal, Inc.

A group of fourth-grade students from San Diego are bringing a little sweet to a devastating situation in Eastern Europe by setting up a lemonade stand to raise funds for Ukrainians under attack from Russia.

The students from the San Diego Jewish Academy in Del Mar were at the Flowerhill mall on Sunday selling cups of lemonade for $5 a glass, with all of the profits going directly to Ukrainian families, according to the organizers.

"I’m really happy we’re doing something about it," said fourth-grader Gabriel Shuster.

"One week, I saw that two million people have fled Ukraine it’s really horrible," said his classmate Simon Geft.  

"It’s the right thing, to make the world a better place," student Carlos Michan added.

So far, students have raised more than $12,000 with the help of two local companies who told the kids they would match the money raised dollar-for-dollar, organizers said.


