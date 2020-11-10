Young Bobcat Receives Care at Ramona Wildlife Center After Surviving El Dorado Fire

A young bobcat is getting some much-needed rest and treatment at a San Diego County animal care center after it suffered burns and injuries in the El Dorado Fire.

The San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) said the 6-to-8-month-old bobcat is recuperating at its Ramona Wildlife Center after it was rescue. She was found in mid-October when a Yucaipa resident’s dogs spotted the feline.

After being inspected at a veterinary clinic in Grand Terrace, the cat was “so growly” that staff contacted the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CADFW). From there, SDHS’ Project Wildlife was contacted and the wild animal was taken to its Ramona-based care site.

There, animal care specialists saw that the feline’s ears and whiskers were singed in the wildfire. She was described as weak and emaciated upon her discovery but thanks to the care the bobcat has received, she is healing well.

“You could see that she was emaciated and clearly had singed whiskers and ears, but her full exam revealed the true extent of her injuries, which included burns to all four of her paws,” the animal shelter said in a statement. “We collaborate with CADFW and a burn specialist with UC Davis on burn cases, and we all agreed that this little girl is a fighter and has a good chance of making a full recovery.”

San Diego Humane Society

Some of the young bobcat’s paws were wrapped in bandages to cover her burns and she was given antibiotics to stop the infection that came from her burn injuries. The feline was also given pain medication.

Wildlife experts hope to release the bobcat back into the wild sometime next month.