You Have Until 10 a.m. to Score Padres FanFest Tickets. Here's How to Get Them

Your San Diego Padres have a few weeks left of relaxation before they have to report to Spring Training in Arizona, but they're making sure to stick around for one last big bash at Petco Park before kicking things into gear.

That's right. Padres FanFest is around the corner and word in the dugout is it's going to be even bigger than last year's blowout.

FanFest is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Petco Park. Here's what you need to know:

Tickets! Geeeeeeeettt your tickets!

Fans who want in on the fun have until 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13 to secure up to four free tickets. After that only Padres Members will be able to claim tickets.

General Public : Click here

: Click here Padres Members: Click here

Padres Members get 10% off concessions and merchandise, plus a special commemorative book celebrating last year's electric postseason.

Who's all gonna be there?

Just all of your favorites. No big deal.

FanFest 2023 is expected to feature the Friars' biggest stars, like Manny Machado, Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr., Joe Musgrove, Yu Darvish, Jake Cronenworth, Josh Hader, Nick Martinez, Robert Suarez, Tim Hill and manager Bob Melvin. Fans will even get their first look at superstar offseason addition Xander Bogaerts, and you'll have chances to meet Hall of Fame closer Trevor Hoffman.

There will be opportunities for autographs and even photos with some of the players mentioned at several locations throughout Petco Park, according to the Padres.

But wait! There's more!

Check out the rest of the festivities schedule at the ballpark:

Q&A: An all-star question and answer session will feature some fo the Padres' brightest names, broadcasters and front-office brass on the stage behind the center field wall.

An all-star question and answer session will feature some fo the Padres' brightest names, broadcasters and front-office brass on the stage behind the center field wall. Shop: There's no doubt the newest Padres merchandise will be flying off the shelves. Sweet brown and gold items will be sold at the New Era team store and other retail hubs at the event. And don't miss out on the Padres Foundation Garage Sale, which features memorabilia and unique items.

There's no doubt the newest Padres merchandise will be flying off the shelves. Sweet brown and gold items will be sold at the New Era team store and other retail hubs at the event. And don't miss out on the Padres Foundation Garage Sale, which features memorabilia and unique items. On-field activities: Walk or run the same diamond Fernando Tatis and Manny Machado patrol, take more flics on the turf and have a catch in the outfield.

Walk or run the same diamond Fernando Tatis and Manny Machado patrol, take more flics on the turf and have a catch in the outfield. Tour: Tag along for a special behind-the-scenes tour of the visiting team clubhouse, pressbox, grounds crew garage (this one's for all you lawn junkies out there) and more.

Tag along for a special behind-the-scenes tour of the visiting team clubhouse, pressbox, grounds crew garage (this one's for all you lawn junkies out there) and more. More activities: Enjoy live music, photo booths, and a special KidsFest with access to Play Ball Field.

Visit mlb.com/padres/fanfest for more details.