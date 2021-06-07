You Get an Emmy, and You Get an Emmy …

NBC 7 and its sister station, Telemundo 20, brought home the bling this weekend when the Pacific Southwest chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences handed out the 2021 Emmy Awards.

NBC 7's big winner this year was the multi-part investigative series "STOLEN: A Year-Long Investigation Into Child Sex Trafficking and Exploitation," which garnered five awards. T20's winner circle included Rigoberto Villalobos, who claimed the statuette in the Talent – Anchor – News category.

Please join us in congratulating all of our Emmy winners:

Team Coverage

Protesters Clash With Police at La Mesa Headquarters: Lori Brown, Art Sullano, Selena Alvarado, Dita Quinones, Dan Geduld, Thomas Zizzi, Lauren Coronado, Bridget Naso, Carlos Hernandez, Niala Charles, Brian Holt, Omari Fleming,NBC 7 San Diego

Breaking News-Multiple Reports

NBC 7 News At 11: Wildfire Triggers Evacuations: David Yim, Cameran Biltucci, Rayan Graham, Brian Holt, Omari Fleming,NBC 7 San Diego

Investigative-News-Single Report/ Multiple Reports

STOLEN: A Year-Long Investigation Into Child Sex Trafficking and Exploitation, Monica Dean, Tom Jones, Jay Yoo, Elroy Spatcher, Andrew Johnson, Paul Krueger, NBC 7 San Diego

Teens manipulated from behind bars, a father’s search for his stolen daughter, and a survivor’s side of the story. What is child sex trafficking, and why should you care?

News Special

Rumbo a las Eleciones: Lizzet López, Diana Díaz, Rigoberto Villalobos, Daniela Guichenne,Telemundo 20

Education/Schools – News

Del salón de clases al patio de la casa: Gilberto Dorrego, Telemundo 20

Environment-News

Parallels in Climate Change: Scott Baird, Melissa Adan, NBC 7 San Diego

Human Interest – News (Single Shift)

Hitchhiking for Love: Priya Sridhar, Mark Leimbach, NBC 7 San Diego

Sports Story – News

The Show at Home: Darnay Tripp, NBC 7 San Diego

Promotion – News Promotion-Image (Single Spot)

2020 Inolvidable – 2021 Cuenta Con Nosotros: Paulina Castro, Antonio Ortoll, Telemundo 20

Promotion – Promotional Campaign

Levanta tu Mano y Hazte Contar: Paulina Castro, Antonio Ortoll, Marcos Esborronda, Andy Larson, Sergio Salinas, Telemundo 20

Commercial – Single Spot

Welcome Back to Wonder: Andy Larson, Sergio Salinas, Honora De Marzo, Kerrie Briggs, Amber Pfister, NBC 7 San Diego

Audio – Live or Post-Produced

STOLEN: A Year-Long Investigation Into Child Sex Trafficking and Exploitation: Matthew Lewis, Monica Dean, Tom Jones, Jay Yoo, Elroy Spatcher, Jeremy Berg, NBC 7 San Diego

Editor – News – Single Shift (Within 24 hours)

I Love Me Some NATS: Joe Little, NBC 7 San Diego

Editor – Long Form Content

STOLEN: Jay Yoo Composite, Jay Yoo, NBC 7 San Diego

Editor – Spot Announcement

Levanta tu Mano y Hazte Contar, Antonio Ortoll, Telemundo 20

Talent – Anchor – News

2020, a Year to Remember, Rigoberto Villalobos, Telemundo 20

Talent – Reporter

STOLEN: A Year-Long Investigation Into Child Sex Trafficking and Exploitation, Monica Dean, NBC 7 San Diego

Proof of exploitation in nearly every school district in San Diego County, and why the trade seems to thrive here.

Talent – Reporter – Sports

Darnay Tripp – Sports Reporter: Darnay Tripp, NBC 7 San Diego

Photographer – Spot Announcement

Levanta tu Mano y Hazte Contar: Marcos Esborronda, Andy Larson, Telemundo 20

Writer – Long Form Content

STOLEN: A Year-Long Investigation Into Child Sex Trafficking and Exploitation: Monica Dean, Tom Jones, NBC 7 San Diego

Undercover agents bust a suspected sex buyer, and a survivor explains why girls aren’t the only victims targeted.

Video Journalist – Single Shift