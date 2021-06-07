You Get an Emmy, and You Get an Emmy …

NBC 7 and its sister station, Telemundo 20, brought home the bling this weekend when the Pacific Southwest chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences handed out the 2021 Emmy Awards.
NBC 7's big winner this year was the multi-part investigative series "STOLEN: A Year-Long Investigation Into Child Sex Trafficking and Exploitation," which garnered five awards. T20's winner circle included Rigoberto Villalobos, who claimed the statuette in the Talent – Anchor – News category.
Please join us in congratulating all of our Emmy winners:
Team Coverage
- Protesters Clash With Police at La Mesa Headquarters: Lori Brown, Art Sullano, Selena Alvarado, Dita Quinones, Dan Geduld, Thomas Zizzi, Lauren Coronado, Bridget Naso, Carlos Hernandez, Niala Charles, Brian Holt, Omari Fleming,NBC 7 San Diego
Breaking News-Multiple Reports
- NBC 7 News At 11: Wildfire Triggers Evacuations: David Yim, Cameran Biltucci, Rayan Graham, Brian Holt, Omari Fleming,NBC 7 San Diego
Investigative-News-Single Report/ Multiple Reports
- STOLEN: A Year-Long Investigation Into Child Sex Trafficking and Exploitation, Monica Dean, Tom Jones, Jay Yoo, Elroy Spatcher, Andrew Johnson, Paul Krueger, NBC 7 San Diego
News Special
- Rumbo a las Eleciones: Lizzet López, Diana Díaz, Rigoberto Villalobos, Daniela Guichenne,Telemundo 20
Education/Schools – News
Local
Del salón de clases al patio de la casa: Gilberto Dorrego, Telemundo 20
Environment-News
- Parallels in Climate Change: Scott Baird, Melissa Adan, NBC 7 San Diego
Human Interest – News (Single Shift)
- Hitchhiking for Love: Priya Sridhar, Mark Leimbach, NBC 7 San Diego
Sports Story – News
- The Show at Home: Darnay Tripp, NBC 7 San Diego
Promotion – News Promotion-Image (Single Spot)
- 2020 Inolvidable – 2021 Cuenta Con Nosotros: Paulina Castro, Antonio Ortoll, Telemundo 20
Promotion – Promotional Campaign
- Levanta tu Mano y Hazte Contar: Paulina Castro, Antonio Ortoll, Marcos Esborronda, Andy Larson, Sergio Salinas, Telemundo 20
Commercial – Single Spot
- Welcome Back to Wonder: Andy Larson, Sergio Salinas, Honora De Marzo, Kerrie Briggs, Amber Pfister, NBC 7 San Diego
Audio – Live or Post-Produced
- STOLEN: A Year-Long Investigation Into Child Sex Trafficking and Exploitation: Matthew Lewis, Monica Dean, Tom Jones, Jay Yoo, Elroy Spatcher, Jeremy Berg, NBC 7 San Diego
Editor – News – Single Shift (Within 24 hours)
- I Love Me Some NATS: Joe Little, NBC 7 San Diego
Editor – Long Form Content
- STOLEN: Jay Yoo Composite, Jay Yoo, NBC 7 San Diego
Editor – Spot Announcement
- Levanta tu Mano y Hazte Contar, Antonio Ortoll, Telemundo 20
Talent – Anchor – News
- 2020, a Year to Remember, Rigoberto Villalobos, Telemundo 20
Talent – Reporter
- STOLEN: A Year-Long Investigation Into Child Sex Trafficking and Exploitation, Monica Dean, NBC 7 San Diego
Talent – Reporter – Sports
- Darnay Tripp – Sports Reporter: Darnay Tripp, NBC 7 San Diego
Photographer – Spot Announcement
- Levanta tu Mano y Hazte Contar: Marcos Esborronda, Andy Larson, Telemundo 20
Writer – Long Form Content
- STOLEN: A Year-Long Investigation Into Child Sex Trafficking and Exploitation: Monica Dean, Tom Jones, NBC 7 San Diego
Video Journalist – Single Shift
- MMJ Hug Life: Joe Little, NBC 7 San Diego