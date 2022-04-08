You Da Manaea! Padres Lefty Tosses 7 No-Hit Innings in San Diego Debut

At some point, a Padres starting pitcher is going to give up a hit in 2022. Perhaps at some point, San Diego's bullpen will be able to complete a little history.

One night after Yu Darvish tossed 6.0 no-hit innings against the Diamondbacks, Sean Manaea ... in his Padres debut, no less ... twirled 7.0 hitless frames but didn't get a chance to finish the masterpiece in a 3-0 Padres win on Friday night at Chase Field in Arizona.

Manaea, who was acquired in a trade with the A's just four days before the season started, was magnificent. He struck out seven and only walked one. The lefty was sitting at 88 pitches after seven innings. Manaea tossed a no-no in 2018 for Oakland. His manager then was Bob Melvin.

If this had been a typical off-season with a regularly-lengthed Spring Training, maybe new Melvin leaves him out there to go for another one.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The health of his starter was more important.

Melvin pulled his starter and, just like he did on Thursday night, replaced him with Tim Hill. Just like Thursday night, the first hitter Hill faced broke up the no-no. David Peralta sent a clean single through the infield. This time, though, the bullpen didn't give up the lead.

Hill and Dinelson Lamet combined to keep the D-Backs off the board in the 8th and Taylor Rogers threw a perfect 9th to get the save in his Padres debut.

As for the offense, Jurickson Profar was a big part of it. He ripped a 2-run homer in the 6th inning to put the Padres up 2-0. In the 8th he reached on a bunt single and Eric Hosmer scored on a throwing error by 3rd baseman Drew Ellis.

C.J. Abrams, the #9 prospect in baseball, made his Padres debut and showed flashes of greatness. He went 0-4 at the plate but made a stellar defensive play in the 9th, going deep into the hole at shortstop and making a strong throw to 1st to get the 1st out for Rogers.

On Saturday Joe Musgrove makes his 1st start of 2022 on the anniversary of his no-hitter in Texas last year. With the way the Padres starters have been going, you don't suppose he .......

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.