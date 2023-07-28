la jolla

You can't get there from here: Caltrans shutting down NB I-5 Ramp to La Jolla 3 nights

Workers will be finishing up a new concrete barrier that is replacing the guardrail on approach to the bridge as well as the installation of a "Smart Crash" cushion

By Eric S. Page

LA Jolla Parkway exit
Google Earth

Motorists hoping to get to La Jolla from northbound Interstate 5 will have to take the looooooong way for three upcoming nights, Caltrans officials said on Friday.

La Jolla Parkway exit maintenance work — which is subject to the weather (showers are possible Sunday and Monday; just sayin') and crashes — get started Sunday night, when the ramp will be shut down from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Workers will be finishing up a new concrete barrier that is replacing the guardrail on approach to the bridge, as well as the installation of a "Smart Crash" cushion, restriping and removing temporary barriers that had been erected during construction.

The construction will be conducted during the same hours the following two evenings, according to Caltrans.

Anybody who has to get to La Jolla is being urged to get off at La Jolla Village Drive instead, then turn left onto La Jolla Scenic Drive and right onto La Jolla Parkway.

