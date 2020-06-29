Yoga Studios Reopen With Strict Safety Guidelines for Customers to Follow

Namaste Fitness in Otay Ranch Town Center offers a ton of classes; yoga, sculpt, kids yoga and barre just to name a few.

So it was a really big blow when they had to close their doors in the middle of March.

Instructors thought about how they could keep their business afloat without having clients physically in the classes and they did what a lot of others are doing right now.

Those classes started running through Zoom sessions and were also recorded and put up on their website.

They had about nine classes a day running for a few months.

Then two weeks ago they reopened, now they have in person classes and online.

A lot of safety measures are happening all day long.

It’s 30 minutes of cleaning between every class and every surface is wiped down, markers are on the floor so people know where to sit.

Also, when you walk through the front doors; there are lines on the floor, people have wear a mask when they walk in, get their temperature checked, answer common health questions and use hand sanitizer.

“The sanitizing is everywhere so our hope is that once they come in, the sanitizer takes care of anything and everything they touch after the doors is touched with clean hands,” explained owner, Ana Hutz.

Current guidelines do not require people to wear masks during the classes, but all instructors still do, to try to be as safe as possible.

They're still offering classes online for those who feel more comfortable doing that.