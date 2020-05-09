YMCA Summer Camps, Camp Scholarships For Low-Income Families Announced

A YMCA summer camp program for low-income families was announced Saturday by San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher.

In a partnership between Fletcher, YMCA of San Diego County, and the San Diego Foundation’s COVID-19 Community Response Fund will make summer camp programs available for children of low-income families who will be going back to work as the state eases restrictions on the stay at home orders.

“It’s important that we come together as a community and we put in place safe, public health aware childcare options that can help ensure our smooth recovery continues,” Fletcher said.

A $1 million grant from the San Diego Foundation will support the initiative. Details on how to sign-up for camp scholarships, the locations and dates will be announced in the near future.

“As a direct result of this support from Supervisor Fletcher and the San Diego Foundation, the YMCA will be able to get summer camp up and running more quickly, serving families who need us most through scholarships,” said Baron Herdelin-Doherty, President and CEO, YMCA of San Diego County. “Like many organizations, we’re working through this new normal – and finalizing the details of how to reopen our doors and run summer camp in the safest way possible.”

San Diego County officials amended their public health orders last week for schools and childcare to ease restrictions as parents head back to work.

YMCA has been serving San Diego County families for 138 years and is one of the largest summer camp providers in the County. Summer camps run the entire day and address the intended childcare need.

