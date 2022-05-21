YMCA

YMCA Skatepark Celebrates 20th Anniversary

By Kelvin Henry

The YMCA’s Krause Family Skate Park in Clairemont celebrated their 20 year anniversary with the relaunch of their vert ramp.

“The vert ramp is so beautiful” Olympic Skateboarder Bryce Wettstein said.

Olympians like Wettstein and iconic skateboarders Andy MacDonald and Bucky Lesky joined the celebration.

Construction on the vert ramp began in April and finished in May with the ram being resurfaced.

“I feel like when we are all on there together the vert ramp almost becomes like a sanctuary for all of us, like we walked into a beautiful painting or something,” Wettstein said.

The Krause Family was one of the driving forces behind the project and they described the inspiration behind the project.

“It was a passion of our hearts for our husband and I who took my son who is now 33 to the Encinitas Y skate park for a birthday party, when he was turning eight and Jim looked at me when he saw what a great time the kids were having and said why doesn’t the Mission Valley Y have one of these,” Gail Krause said.

Year-round activities at the camp include summer camp classes, after school programs and youth lessons.

