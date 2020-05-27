YMCA Announces Plan to Reopen Summer Camps

Good news for working parents and their cooped-up children: The San Diego YMCA announced Wednesday it is moving forward with plans to open summer day camps toward the end of June.

The plan is based on guidance it received from the county and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the YMCA said it will pivot based on any guidance from Governor Gavin Newsom.

Coleen Gomez has two children, 7-year-old Mario and 3-year-old Liana. Both have a lot of energy. Mario has gone to YMCA summer day camps in the past, and he has been waiting to find out if he will be able to go again this summer.

News that it seems likely was met with excitement.

"I'm happy about that... because of the pool. I loved it." Mario Gomez, Hopeful Summer Day Camper

His mother is relieved. A restaurant worker, Coleen Gomez has been able to stay home with her children while restaurants were closed. But her line of work is picking back up.

“The sooner the better,” she said about the YMCA’s plan. “I have to go back to work next week.”

The YMCA said its teams are working hard behind the scenes to get ready for summer day camps. That includes hiring back some workers it had to furlough.

The YMCA said in a “normal” summer, it holds more than 200 summer camps serving close to 50,000 children and families. This summer, the YMCA said it knows it will serve fewer children but will be able to offer camp scholarships to children in need.

The YMCA said more details will be announced within the next two weeks.