‘Yes We Can’: SDUSD Says Reopening This Summer is Possible

There are more questions than answers about the Governor’s announcement to possibly open schools by late July or August, but it seems educators want to give it their best effort.

“Yes, we can get it done, yes we are already planning, and yes, it will be very difficult,” said San Diego Unified School Board Trustee Richard Barrera.

The San Diego Unified District is the largest school district in San Diego County with 200 schools. Barrera said many issues need to be worked out before it can reopen.

Classrooms might have to be set up so that each student will have space to meet the social distancing guidelines.That means there would have to be fewer students in the classroom, which might mean students would share the day or the week.

"When students physically return to school campuses, it needs to be planned and deliberate with public health at the forefront of all decision-making," California Teachers Association President E. Toby Boyd said. "We want our students to be safe and ready to learn. This must include safety supports for students and educators."

If Gov. Gavin Newsom does decide to open schools in July, it would be up to local districts to figure out how to make it happen. NBC7 education reporter Rory Devine has reaction to the governor's announcement.

If parents start back to work, who would take care of the children on a staggered schedule, and if distance learning augments the classroom, who is going to help with that?

Another issue is safety.

“There are going to be many people needing to be reassured that it's safe for students to go back to school," Barrera said. "Educators need that reassurance too.”

Barrera said the key to that is testing. Will it be immunity testing, or temperature checks? And then there’s money needed from the state to pull this off.