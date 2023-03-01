Yelp Names This Point Loma Shop on List of Top Black-Owned Businesses in US to Watch for 2023

What began as a therapeutic outlet while in the U.S. Navy turned into a successful business in Point Loma that has rave reviews from customers and recognition by Yelp as one of the top Black-owned businesses to watch for 2023.

Nestled in Liberty Public Market, The Old Town Soap Company offers its clients an array of wellness products that are all natural. From its body butters to essential oils and to its line of namesake soaps, the shop specializes in products that aim to address conditions such as eczema, psoriasis, anxiety and more.

“We want to help as many people as possible with their concerns,” Ernestine Brown, the founder and owner of The Old Town Soap Company, told NBC 7.” Some people are stressed out or depressed, so we want to provide a safe space for them to get to know us, be there for them and we want to be there for our community.”

Brown prioritized accessibility in her products by making them vegan-friendly, gluten free and non-GMO to cater to a wide clientele. She also implemented sustainable practices in her business by bagging her products in eco-friendly paper and placing her products on display as opposed to storing them in plastic.

“It’s important for us to be there for our community, so we try to address their concerns and make our items as available as possible,” Brown said.

The Old Town Soap Company Ernestine Brown, founder and owner of The Old Town Soap Company, oversees her products.

The Old Town Soap Company was founded in 2012 after Brown discovered soapmaking as a form of mental therapy.

“I wanted to create an outlet while in the military, so I started experimenting with soap making and I fell in love with it,” she said.

Wanting to share that joy and the health benefits of using all natural products, Brown began selling her merchandise at farmer’s markets. Her company made its way to the Point Loma hot spot after she participated as a pop-up vendor on the weekend. Then in 2020, an opportunity to open a brick-and-mortar store at Liberty Public Market became available and Brown made the jump.

The Old Town Soap Company. Soap bars by The Old Town Soap Company.

In creating her goods and offering personalized service to her clients, Brown’s shop became a beloved staple in San Diego and was recognized by Yelp as being one of 10 Black-owned businesses in the U.S. to watch. The designation was made after Yelp evaluated self-identified Black-owned businesses with favorable reviews and a high average rating.

“It’s really great to know we’re on their radar,” Brown said. “I wasn’t really expecting that, but I feel honored to be recognized and hope to help as many families with our products and services.”

Her services have expanded beyond products to offer private soapmaking workshops, custom orders and party favors in bulk for special events. In addition to its retail store, The Old Town Soap Company also sells its products online and custom orders can be placed via phone call or email.

For more information on The Old Town Soap Company and to see its products, click here.